Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Analysts

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.37. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Adams Street Partners LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aptinyx by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 259,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptinyx by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 105,945 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. raised its position in Aptinyx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 106,559 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.