Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.14

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and $9.34 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00119899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00171214 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

