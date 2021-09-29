ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MT. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.22 ($44.97).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.