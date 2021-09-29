Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Financial Comparison

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 10.54% 15.65% 2.35% Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ares Management and Bridge Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 3 5 0 2.63 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ares Management presently has a consensus price target of $73.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.67%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Ares Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Ares Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Management and Bridge Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $1.76 billion 11.94 $152.14 million $1.86 39.34 Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 1.83 $146.92 million N/A N/A

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Summary

Ares Management beats Bridge Investment Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S. and European direct lending. The Credit Group provides solutions for traditional fixed income investors seeking to access the syndicated bank loan and high yield bond markets and capitalize on opportunities across traded corporate credit. It additionally provides investors access to directly originated fixed and floating rate credit assets and the ability to capitalize on illiquidity premiums across the credit spectrum. The Private Equity Group segment manages shared control investments in corporate private equity funds. The Real Estate Group segment provides debt, mortgage loans, and equity capital to borrowers, property owners, and real estate developers. The company was by founded by Michael J. Arougheti, David B. Kaplan, John H. Kissick, Antony P. Ressler, and Bennett Ros

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

