Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Down 2.7%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB)’s share price was down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 127.40 ($1.66). Approximately 6,614,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,408,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.76. The company has a market capitalization of £475.42 million and a PE ratio of 57.61.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.