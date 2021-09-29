Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.48% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $718,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $306,401,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

AJG stock opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.95 and a 12-month high of $154.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

