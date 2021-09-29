AscendEX (BitMax) Token Price Reaches $2.00 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00120337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00166267 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

