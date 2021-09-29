Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $679.22 Million

Analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to announce $679.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $692.88 million and the lowest is $661.10 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $609.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.86.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ashland Global by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 70,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $89.31 on Friday. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

