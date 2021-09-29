Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.75, but opened at $89.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ashland Global shares last traded at $89.58, with a volume of 308 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.86.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ashland Global by 232.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

