ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,040.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMY stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 3.56.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.