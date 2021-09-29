Asset Planning Services Ltd. Has $10.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.37. 36,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.97 and its 200-day moving average is $282.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.