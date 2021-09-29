Asset Planning Services Ltd. Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 351,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

