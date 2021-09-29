Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,952.88

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,952.88 ($25.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,962 ($25.63). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 1,913 ($24.99), with a volume of 259,989 shares traded.

AML has been the topic of a number of research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,949.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,952.88.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Natalie Massenet bought 4,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

