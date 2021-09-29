ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.21 million, a PE ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -188.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ATN International by 91,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ATN International in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ATN International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 42.3% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

