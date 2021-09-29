AtromG8 (AG8) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $79,485.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AtromG8 coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AtromG8 has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

