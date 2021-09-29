AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,548,844. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $196.21 billion, a PE ratio of -87.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

