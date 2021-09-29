AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. 634,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,548,844. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a PE ratio of -87.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.