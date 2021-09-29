Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 28,000 Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Chart Industries comprises 1.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Chart Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on GTLS. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.65.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $195.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,204. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

