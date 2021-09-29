Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Takes $8.04 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,000. Shopify makes up 2.3% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Shopify by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,363.51. 20,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,664. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,509.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,342.96.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.