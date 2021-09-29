Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 108.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,834 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 9.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.77.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.