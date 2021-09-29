AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.70 Per Share

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from AVI Japan Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AVI Japan Opportunity Trust stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.21. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.66).

About AVI Japan Opportunity Trust

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the Japan. It invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index.

