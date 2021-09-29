Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

CAR opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $124.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

