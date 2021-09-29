AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) versus Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) Head to Head Analysis

Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A AVITA Medical -90.94% -29.56% -26.70%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paradigm Medical Industries and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and AVITA Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AVITA Medical $29.23 million 15.35 -$26.58 million ($1.17) -15.40

Paradigm Medical Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paradigm Medical Industries beats AVITA Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

