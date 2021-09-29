Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Purchases £3,618.23 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Pippa Lambert bought 889 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24).

AV opened at GBX 399.20 ($5.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 405.04. Aviva plc has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

AV has been the topic of several research reports. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

