Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 4,831 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $177.59 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.26.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,770,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,322,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

