Azuki Market Capitalization Hits $682,282.17 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $682,282.17 and approximately $43,239.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

