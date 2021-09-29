B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.36

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 121326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 240.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,878,035 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 8.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,561 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in B2Gold by 943.7% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 235,259 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in B2Gold by 21.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,149,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.