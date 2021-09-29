Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,246 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Baidu were worth $63,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock opened at $154.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day moving average of $188.30. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.47 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

