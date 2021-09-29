Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $102.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.77.

