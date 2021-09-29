Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of F opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

