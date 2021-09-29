Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.