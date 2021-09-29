Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,826,000 after buying an additional 425,244 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,768,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after buying an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $144.09 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

