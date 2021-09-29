Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,049 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,636 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,740,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,233,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,734,000 after acquiring an additional 160,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,184,000 after acquiring an additional 721,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.79. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

