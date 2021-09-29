Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 100,565 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 601,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,565 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Arko worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Arko in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Arko in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of Arko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARKO opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

