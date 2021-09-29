Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,776,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 27,290,350 shares.The stock last traded at $3.81 and had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 115.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 39.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 358.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,983,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929,948 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

