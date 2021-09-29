Bank of Montreal Can Buys 155,786 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 857,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $138,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 453,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.0% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 108.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.