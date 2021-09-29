Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,866,175 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 10,279.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866,175 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.66% of Smith & Nephew worth $126,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 281,055 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.