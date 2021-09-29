Bank of Montreal Can Buys 463,548 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,456,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.29% of MetLife worth $147,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MET opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.