Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,397 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $161,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

