Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.26% of TE Connectivity worth $116,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

TEL stock opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

