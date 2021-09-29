Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 22,072 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $102,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

