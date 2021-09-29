Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $109.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $109,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,455,000 after purchasing an additional 617,775 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 28,830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,822 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 391,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 228,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.01. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

