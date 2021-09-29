Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.44% of Cimarex Energy worth $107,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $91.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

