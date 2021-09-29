Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,717,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.54% of Livent worth $110,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 18,518.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

