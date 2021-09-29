Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,313,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $113,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

