Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 258,293 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 864.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,293 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

