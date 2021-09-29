Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 531,995 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 531,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.17% of FirstEnergy worth $35,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

