Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $50.97 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,970,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $785,227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,957,000 after buying an additional 5,442,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,051,000 after buying an additional 3,887,636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,184,000 after buying an additional 721,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,376,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $101.79.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

