Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

