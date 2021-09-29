Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,503 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 352,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Erste Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.